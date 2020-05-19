Animal abuse under investigation in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal abuse case.
Someone shot the dog, “Lexi”, around noon on Sunday.
It happened in the 5200 block of West 5th Street Road. Lexi was rushed to an animal hospital but died during surgery.
If you have any information about this incident, call Deputy Russ Day with Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (270)685-8444, or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (270)687-8484
