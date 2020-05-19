Acropolis giving ‘Gyros for Heroes’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville restaurant has been spending much of its down time feeding local heroes.
Acropolis is feeding first responders through their "Gyros for Heroes" program.
Acropolis has been making hundreds of plates of gyros and baklava for workers at local hospitals, police departments, and other agencies.
Tuesday, they fed St. Vincent hospital workers.
Owners say that they are happy to be giving back to a community that has been giving to them.
"Being part of the community is what keeps us going," said Owner Doros Hadjisavva. "And as long as the community supports us, we are able to give back to the community."
Acropolis owners say they hope to continue distributing gyros to other first responders soon.
They opened up their restaurant for the first time in months for dine in orders Tuesday.
