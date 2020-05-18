UE Athletics and Ascension St. Vincent team up to honor frontline workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -As a way to honor healthcare workers from the entire Tri-State area for their efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Evansville Athletic Department announced a special ticket initiative through a partnership with Ascension St. Vincent. This alliance allows for an expression of appreciation during the upcoming 2020-2021 UE men's basketball season.
The Purple Aces are introducing the “FrontlineFive” ticket initiative. For $5, fans can purchase a ticket that will be donated to area healthcare employees and their families. UE Athletics will proudly match every purchased ticket in order to double the donation to those on the front lines who have been working non-stop through the pandemic.
Purple Ace Sports Properties kickstarted the campaign with a $500 donation on Monday that provided the first 100 available tickets for the program.
The tickets can be purchased by clicking here and will be good for a designated men’s basketball game during the 2020-21 season. Once the schedule is released, health-care employees will receive a link to go online and request up to four tickets for the selected contest at no charge from the donated allotment. The offer is good while supplies last. Tickets can also be requested by calling the University of Evansville Ticket Office at 812-488-2237
Courtesy: UE Athletics
