Stubborn clouds, scattered showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A deep low pressure system will continue to spin over the Great Lakes. Wrap-around clouds and scattered showers will continue at least through mid-week. Daily highs will rise to near 70 and overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s. Any sunshine that breaks through will only help rejuvenate scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Warmer temps move in at the end of the week as highs push into the lower 80s. We’ll see more sunshine, but also be prone to pop-up storms each day.