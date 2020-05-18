Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating headstone found in driveway

OHIO Co., Ky (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a headstone ended up in a driveway.
The sheriff’s office says it was found in the driveway of a home in the 3000 block of Old Halls Creek Road in Beaver Dam.
Right now, the sheriff’s office is unsure how it got there, and more importantly, aren’t sure what cemetery it belongs in.
Sheriff Tracy Beatty is asking anyone with information about the cemetery the headstone came from, or with contact information for the family of the deceased, to call 270-298-4411.
