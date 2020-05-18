More Rain; Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy today with scattered rain with temps near 70-degrees. Tropical Storm Arthur, moving up the east coast, will keep lingering clouds and rain in the forecast. Tonight, scattered rain with lows dropping into the upper 50’s.
Tuesday, mostly cloudy with additional rain likely as high temps remain near 70-degrees. Partly sunny Wednesday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 70’s. The severe weather threat is low through Wednesday. However, with all the recent rainfall, slow moving storms could prompt minor flooding.
