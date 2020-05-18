Local schools reviewing KY Dept. of Education re-opening guidelines

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Education has released its initial guidelines on re-opening schools for the 2020-2021 school year. We’re learning some local school districts are set to review that guidance.
The guidelines, a 15-page document released on May 15, gives examples of several models of what re-opening schools could look like. The guidelines also provide questions school officials should consider when preparing a plan to re-open their district.
If you would like to review the guidelines for yourself, click here.
According to the guidelines, the guidance could change through the summer.
14 News spoke with one mother who’s daughter will be going to Henderson County Schools as a Kindergartner in the Fall.
She said whatever decision the Henderson Board of Education makes, they’ll be okay with.
“Honestly, I’m leaving it up to the school board,” said Brittany Walker the mother of an incoming kindergartner. "I believe that they know what they’re doing when it comes to that stuff. They’re not going to put my child in danger, I do believe that. So if they don’t want them to go back, if they think that’s not best, I’m willing to continue to home school.
Henderson County School officials say their board is looking at the guidance during their meeting Monday. Owensboro Public School officials say they will look at the guidance during a meeting Tuesday morning.
For more Coronavirus coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.