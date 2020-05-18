KSP: Man arrested after leading troopers on chase in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Nortonville man is in jail facing several charges after leading troopers on a chase Sunday night.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Kentucky State Police say troopers saw a car with multiple equipment violations on South Main Street in Nortonville.
Troopers say they tried to pull over 27-year-old Justin Cardwell, but he accelerated his car and started to flee.
According to the press release, the chase continued until his car hit a fence on West Pine Street.
They say Cardwell got out of the car and started to run but was quickly caught.
He was booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center and faces the following charges.
- One Headlight
- Improper Equipment
- Reckless Driving
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required INS/SEC, 1st Offense
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Instructional Permit Violations
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
