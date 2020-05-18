Khristian Lander reclassifies to Class of 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday morning, Indiana 5-star recruit, Khristian Lander, announced on his social media accounts that he has officially reclassified to the Class of 2020 and will head to Bloomington this fall.
The Evansville Reitz graduate had initially committed to Archie Miller and the Hoosiers back in March, with the intent to join the team a year early - but told 14 Sports he was unsure whether he met the requirements to do so.
According to 247Sports, IU is now listed as the #13 highest-ranked recruiting class for 2020. Also, Indiana has moved to #2 in the Big Ten for 2020 and is currently the only team in the conference to recruit a 5-star player.
Lander now joins a recruiting class including players like Jordan Geronimo, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway.
Lander’s high school career ended after Reitz won its’ first 4A Sectional Championship in 4 years - with the teams’ bid to the Regional semifinals cancelled due to COVID-19.
