Kentucky government offices reopen

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Government offices in Kentucky reopened Monday. City and county officials are following new guidelines released by the state.
In Daviess County, the courthouse opened its doors.
For the first time since late March, you can go inside and conduct business without making an appointment. That includes the county clerks office, fiscal court, and the Daviess County Sheriffs Office.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty says there are a number of new safety measures in place, including six-foot markers on the ground for social distancing, and hand sanitizer at each entrance.
McCarty says the clerk’s office has been planning for the primary election coming up in June. She says it will look a lot different than in years past.
“Elections will definitely be different this year due to COVID-19. We are encouraging people to do absentee ballots," McCarty said. "On May 2, there will be a portal through the state board of elections that people can go to that website and request an absentee ballot.”
The clerk says there will also be an in-person voting option.
