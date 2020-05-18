Henderson spring cleanup begins Monday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson will begin the first phase of its annual spring cleanup on Monday. However, there will be a new system in place this year.
The city will be divided into two different pickup time frames.
Those living north of Second Street and Zion Road should have their items out for pickup no later than Monday, May 18 at 7 a.m.
Those who live south of Second Street and Zion Road have until Monday, June 15 to get their items ready for pickup.
Officials say crews will only be picking up one time, and you’ll need to have the items you want to get rid of out and ready to go.
