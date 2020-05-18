Evansville Chili’s closes their doors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant is closed for good.
A sign on the door to Chili’s alerted customers of the closing. The company released a statement confirming the news. Workers tell us they found out Saturday, and that was their last day.
There’s no work on the status of other Chili’s locations.
This comes after the recent closing of the Wendy’s also on Green River Road, the east side Steak and Shake, and both Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Evansville.
