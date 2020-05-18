EPD: Man arrested after hit and run involving motorcycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested after police say he struck a man on a motorcycle, injuring him, and left the scene.
Around 1:40 Sunday afternoon, dispatch told officers a vehicle had hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Louisana and Governor Street before leaving the scene.
Dispatch told the officers that the suspected vehicle was a black truck with damage to the windshield.
Officers say they were able to find the truck in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on West Columbia Street.
According to the affidavit, 27-year-old Joshua Snyder came out of the Family Dollar and indicated to officers that he had been driving the truck.
Authorities say Snyder admitted to them that he hit the motorcycle, and admitted he left the scene before police could arrive.
Officers took Snyder to the hospital for a chemical test to determine if he was under the influence. They say those test results are still pending.
Officers say the owner of the motorcycle sustained a broken clavicle in the crash.
