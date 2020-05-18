Warrick Co. Coroner confirms another Hamilton Pointe died from COVID-19

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that 492 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 14 have died. The state has a total of 28,255 cases and 1,621 deaths.
The Warrick County Coroner confirms another patient from Hamilton Pointe passed away over the weekend due to COVID-19 complications. The resident was a 97-year-old female.
The Dubois County Health Department is reporting that 43 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings their county total to 161 confirmed positive cases. Health officials say 31 people have recovered.
The state coronavirus map is showing that Vanderburgh County has 12 new cases. 219 people have now tested positive in Vanderburgh County.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 219 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 161 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 154 cases, 24 deaths
- Perry Co. - 19 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 10 cases
- Spencer Co. - 12 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.