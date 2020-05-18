Daviess Co. High School holds drive-thru graduation

DAVIESS Co., Ky (WFIE) - There were tears and cheers in the parking lot of Daviess County High School.
Students had a drive thru graduation, wearing their cap and gown. They walked on stage, received their diplomas while parents took pictures and faculty cheered them on.
“It means a lot to us, especially me just because they tried and that’s all they could do, and standing up on that stage almost made me cry cause I got the opportunity, not the one I wanted, but they tried,” senior Jada Prater said.
The ceremony was originally set for this Friday but was moved up due to the possibility of bad weather.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.