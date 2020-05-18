Customers anxiously waiting to book appointments at beauty salons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People are anxiously waiting to get back into salons while the pandemic continues to limit the amount of clients inside.
“Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah," customer of Trendz Hair Salon Mary May for over 20 years said.
That’s the word that came to mind for 88-year-old Mary May who says her hair is everything to her.
”When they said they could open, I think I was one of their first," May said. “She knew I was eager.”
As salons shut down for weeks, it was so hard to get used to a new normal for a little while
“Every morning I’d have to go into the utility sink and have to wet my hair down, and that’s my hair for the day," May said.
Mary May has been a client of Kim Greenwood’s for over 20 years.
“She knows all my secrets," May said.
“I know more about her than her own kids," Greenwood said.
Kim says she’s so happy to be doing hair again, especially Mary May’s.
”She aggravates me sometimes because she’s late but other than that, I can tell her anything and she can tell me anything and we just have a really good relationship," Greenwood said.
“This is the first and only time in my life that this experience has happened," May said.
So with salons opening again taking necessary safety precautions, Mary May says she’s happy to come back every week for a new style that’ll keep her smiling until she sees Kim again.
“I really do value, highly, whoever I trust to take care of me," May said.
Stylists at Trendz Hair salon say they’re cleaning and sanitizing everything as clients come and go so they can safely book appointments.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.