Cork & Clever reopens after weeks of being closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cork and Clever opened its doors to customers for the first time in weeks.
They say they’re taking every precaution to keep customers safe as they do so. Employees get daily wellness checks, face masks are required and a new partition wall on the tables has been built to better keep customers distanced.
For now, their hours are going to be based on customer volume.
“Well I’ve been a patron here at the Cork and Clever for 15 years," Scott Wylie said. "It’s one of the best restaurants in town, and like a lot of restaurants, they are doing it right. They got their masks on, they got face shields on, we need to go out and support people as best we can.”
Cork and Clever is encouraging customers wanting to visit make a reservation beforehand.
