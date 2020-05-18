Beauty salons reopen with new guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beauty salons are dialing back the number of customers allowed in their businesses in order to follow CDC reopening guidelines during the pandemic.
Creative Nail Spa is just one of the beauty salons that now strategically book appointments in order to keep six feet distance between clients. Now the owner tells us they’re doing absolutely everything they can think of to make sure you can book an appointment safely.
From requiring masks to picking a nail polish color without actually touching it, customers tell us they feel extremely safe coming in and getting their nails done again. The owner of Creative Nail Spa says after every client, there’s time to clean and sanitize everything before another client comes in.
She also tells us that once the announcement was made that nail salons could reopen, she was able to email all of her clients the safety procedures that they had to know before arriving for their appointments.
“Very comfortable, this has always been a positive atmosphere to come in to," client for 10 years Becky Larson said. "They always took proper precautions with washing their hands anyways, and they often wore the masks. So for me, this wasn’t an inconvenience, I was just lucky and happy to get back in to get my nails done.”
Owner Kristy Nguyen says they’re staying afloat mostly because Kentucky and Illinois salons aren’t completely open which causes a new flood of costumers wanting to book appointments.
