Vanderburgh, Dubois, Spencer Co. see new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
The map shows 511 new positive cases and 11 new deaths. This brings the total of positive cases in the state to 27,778 and 1,607 total deaths.
According to the map, 177,243 tests have been administered.
Health officials reported 27,280 total positive cases and 1,596 total deaths Saturday.
The Dubois County Health Department reports 33 additional coronavirus cases in the county. They say 30 people have recovered.
The Vanderburgh County coronavirus website still shows 168 people recovered from the virus in the county.
There are new cases in Vanderburgh, Dubois and Spencer County.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 207 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 150 cases, 24 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 118 cases, 2 deaths
- Perry Co. - 19 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 10 cases
- Spencer Co. - 11 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
