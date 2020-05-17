Rain likely tonight, cooler with scattered rain possible Mon-Thu

In addition to the rain, there is also cooler weather on the way. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° by Monday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° Monday through Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid 50s. We will then see a gradual warmup into the low to mid 70s Thursday, mid to upper 70s Friday and lower 80s by the weekend.