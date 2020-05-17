Rain likely tonight, cooler with scattered rain possible Mon-Thu

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and flash flooding, but a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.
The threat for thunderstorms will taper off after midnight, but some of the rain will carry over into early Monday, mainly east of I-69.
Once that rain moves out Monday morning, the forecast becomes a bit unusual. Typically, the low pressure system bringing us that rain would then work its way off the east coast and sunshine would take over for a little while.
However, Tropical Storm Arthur will be moving up the east coast Monday, acting as sort of a roadblock. That means this low pressure system will stall out over the eastern half of the U.S. As a result, scattered showers may continue to wrap around that center of low pressure and into the Tri-State on and off from Monday afternoon through Thursday.
In addition to the rain, there is also cooler weather on the way. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° by Monday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° Monday through Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid 50s. We will then see a gradual warmup into the low to mid 70s Thursday, mid to upper 70s Friday and lower 80s by the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.