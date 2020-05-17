‘He is an icon’: Winslow community holds parade to honor retired town marshal

“His wife, Tammy English, got ahold of me and asked me last night if I could pull off an honorary parade, while he’s still awake, so he could look out his window, and see the emergency vehicles and his comrades, and I said I’ll get it done,” McGregor said. “And you can see the law enforcement vehicles, the firemen, the EMS, the sheriff’s department, all of the marshal departments - there’s been an outpour of public involved as well.”