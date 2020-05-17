EPD: Intoxicated man in jail on multiple charges after hospital visit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on several charges including battery with injury to a public safety official.
Police say 44-year-old Jonathan Woosley arrived at Deaconess Midtown by ambulance due to being intoxicated.
According to court documents, health officials were in a room trying to treat Woosley when he became uncooperative and started fighting with them.
Police say they entered the room and attempted to push Woosley onto the bed but he wouldn’t. They say while police tried again, Woosley grabbed the officer’s weapon and tried to pull it out of the holster.
According to officials, the officer felt Woosley pull on the weapon and pushed him away. Officials say after the officer pushed him away, he used a taser on Woosley.
Court documents state Woosley battered a nurse in the process by creating visible marks on her right arm. It also states damages to the hospital bed are estimated to $10,000.
Woosley is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
He is charged with battery with injury to a public safety official, criminal mischief loss > $750 < $50,000, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and resisting- disarming law enforcement officer.
