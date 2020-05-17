Daviess Co. has 1 additional case of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports one new coronavirus case
Health officials say that case is in Daviess County.
They say the district-wide total of recovered cases is now at 390 (67.5%).
The Green River District says testing will be available in McLean and Webster County on Tuesday, May 19. They say will also provide testing from their mobile unit in Ohio County on Tuesday.
Here are the case numbers for our Kentucky counties.
- Daviess Co. - 286 cases, 4 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 128 cases
- Henderson Co. - 95 cases, 3 deaths
- Webster Co. - 33 cases
- McLean Co. - 20 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
The Green River District Health Department does not include Muhlenberg and Hopkins County.
Muhlenberg Co. Health Department reported 476 cases, 6 deaths on Saturday.
Hopkins County officials reported 216 cases, 27 deaths on Friday.
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Friday. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (285 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (35 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (95 positive employees)
