Sheriff’s Office: Man in jail accused of OWI

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man is in jail on several charges after a traffic stop.
Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a truck all over the roadway on US 41 near County Road 400 South.
According to the news release, deputies observed the vehicle cross the fog line multiple times. Deputies say they pulled 42-year-old Eric Ballard over and began an investigation.
Deputies say they noticed Ballard may have been under the influence of alcohol.
Ballard is booked in the Gibson County Jail. He is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation of law enforcement and dealing in marijuana.
Deputies say Ballard remains in custody on a $750 bond.
