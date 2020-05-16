Rain likely Sunday evening, cooler next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move northward through the Tri-State this evening. The overnight hours look mostly dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s overnight.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80°. A few scattered showers are possible throughout the day, but widespread rain is likely Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary concerns, but a stray strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out.
Some of that more widespread rain will linger over into Monday morning, mainly east of I-69. That weather system is then expected to stall out to our east. That means a few scattered showers may continue to wrap around into portions of the Tri-State on and off from Monday afternoon through Thursday. However, most days will be mainly dry.
High temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s Monday and mid to upper 60s Tuesday but will slowly climb back to around 70° Wednesday, lower 70s Thursday and upper 70s to near 80° by the end of the week.
