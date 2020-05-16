Owensboro Regional Farmers Market reopens with COVID-19 restrictions

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Regional Farmers Market opened for the season on Saturday with some new ground rules for shoppers and vendors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The new procedures in place this year include limited shoppers to help with social distancing, specific entry and exit points, as well as a preferred use for credit or debit cards instead of cash.
Workers also recommended that people shop with their eyes instead of their hands. Meanwhile, the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market Pavilion was not used, as vendors set up around the perimeter of the parking lot.
“We’ve had a great turnout today," Owensboro Regional Farmers Market Manager Becky Luckett said. “In our first hour, we had right at 300 people. In our second hour, we saw a little over 600 customers. Several, if not all of our vendors, have on masks. They have gloves, so they are exercising the guidelines.”
“It’s actually not that hard,” Hill View Farms Meats worker Jayden Bickett said. “You just got to make sure you’re careful. GermX is essential at this point.”
“Everyone was really excited to be open again, and get out and be able to do this with all the craziness going on,” Hill View Farms Meats worker Maggie Hayden said.
About 15 vendors were at the market on Saturday, but more may participate later this year.
