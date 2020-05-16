Oakland City man in jail after striking utility pole

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - An Oakland City man is in jail after striking a utility pole.
Gibson County Central Dispatch says they received a report of a single-vehicle crash in Buckskin just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. They say the man was trying to flee the scene.
Deputies say after conducting an investigation, they arrested 34-year-old Jordan Siebe.
Siebe is booked in the Gibson County Jail on a $750 bond. He is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated refusal and possession of a controlled substance.
