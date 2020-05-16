Intoxicated woman strikes home with vehicle while on probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested after striking a home with her vehicle.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8400 block of Rainier Drive in the Town and Country Mobile Home Community Friday after 11 p.m.
Deputies say 45-year-old Robin Bates was driving while intoxicated when she struck a home. Officials say the 911 caller reported Bates tried to flee the crash.
According to deputies, Bates was asked to complete a field sobriety test. She stated she was too drunk to conduct one and requested to go to jail.
The news release states Bates eventually agreed to take the sobriety test but refused to cooperate.
Authorities say Bates’s breathe alcohol content was .247, which is over three times the legal limit of .08 in Indiana. Deputies discovered this isn’t the first time she has been arrested for OWI.
Deputies say they discovered she was on probation after pleading guilty to OMVWI in Vanderburgh County on January 9.
Bates is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail
