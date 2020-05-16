Health specialists address mental toll caused by COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re someone who has struggled mentally during the COVID-19 pandemic, simply returning back to what was once normal may not be easy.
Just like reopening the state of Indiana, the readjustment period can take time for things to feel comfortable again. The important thing is remembering that help is available.
As the state begins to slowly open back up, Emily Reidford at Mental Health America says the pandemic has taken a mental toll on many residents across Indiana.
“Not everybody is going to run back to work ready, willing and able and feel a sense of relief," Reidford said. "Some are still going to be carrying that heavy weight of what’s happened, and what’s going on with them, to the work place.”
That’s why she wants the message to be clear - if you are still feeling down, reach out for help whatever way you can.
Recovery specialist Michelle Krack has benefited from doing so herself.
“I’m very fortunate that I do have family and friends," Krack said. "I do know that what has made me feel not so isolated and lonely is reaching out to other people.”
She says it helps her remember that she doesn’t have to go through a tough time alone, even relying on prayer.
“I kind of think about the things that I’m grateful for," Krack said. "I don’t think that we think about that enough when we’re not feeling up to par, but when we start making that list of things that we’re grateful for, the list can be pretty long.”
Reidford says Mental Health America is already assisting with local companies and businesses to make sure they are looking out for their employees’ well being upon returning.
“It is going to be okay, we can get through this, and we still have a job to do." Reidford said. "So what does that look like? And it may be different at every workplace, but I think there’s a real untapped potential in our workforce and in our employers to say, ‘we can do this together’.”
Even if you aren’t one of those people that are struggling, someone you know might be. So Reidford says don’t be afraid to make a random phone call to someone you love and check up on them.
