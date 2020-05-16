Evansville woman organizes group run to honor Ahmaud Arbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local woman did her part this weekend to spread awareness and honor the memory of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old man whose death has sparked nationwide controversy.
Katie Johnson Adenrele, who graduated from Harrison High School back in 2006, was a track and field standout for the Warriors, as well as for Ball State during her collegiate years.
When Adenrele learned about Arbery, who was fatally shot while jogging in his Georgia neighborhood back in February, this really hit close to home for her.
So she organized a group run called “We Run With Ahmaud 812” on Saturday morning.
Runners started at Zion Missionary Baptist Church and ran 2.5 miles around Evansville’s south side. Adenrele told 14 News the event was not a protest, but it was meant to raise awareness about racial profiling.
“The idea that we can’t run freely and safe is frightening and disheartening,” Adenrele said. “I just want our community allies, and black and brown people to understand that wherever we go, we should be able to run free and safe, and that’s why I actually chose this route. We are literally adjacent to one of the projects in Evansville, and I need people to be able to see us running and know that we aren’t fleeing a crime or causing any trouble.”
“It makes me speechless, it leveled me,” supporter Lee-Ann Assalone said. “The fact that there’s not national outrage right now is troubling to me. I think that if it had been reversed, there would be a very different reaction.”
About 30 runners and walkers turned out for Saturday’s event wearing face masks and gloves.
