Evansville woman organizes group run to honor Ahmaud Arbery

“The idea that we can’t run freely and safe is frightening and disheartening,” Adenrele said. “I just want our community allies, and black and brown people to understand that wherever we go, we should be able to run free and safe, and that’s why I actually chose this route. We are literally adjacent to one of the projects in Evansville, and I need people to be able to see us running and know that we aren’t fleeing a crime or causing any trouble.”