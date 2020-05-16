Dubois, Spencer, Gibson Co. report new positive cases; ISDH to assist with case investigations

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
The map shows 656 new positive cases along with 46 new deaths. This brings the total in the state to 27,280 positive cases and 1,596 total deaths.
Health officials say 171,358 total tests have been administered.
The ISDH says they will start assisting with case investigations of positive COVID-19 tests to perform contact tracing. They say positive cases and their close contacts will be contacted by Maximus Contact Tracing Call Center.
ISDH reports the calling center will be performing investigations in every Indiana county.
On Friday, the map showed 26,655 total positive cases and 1,550 deaths.
The Dubois County Health Department reports eight additional COVID-19 cases. They say 30 people have recovered.
According to the Vanderburgh County coronavirus website, 168 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Dubois, Spencer and Gibson County are reporting new confirmed positive cases.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 201 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 150 cases, 24 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 85 cases, 2 deaths
- Perry Co. - 19 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 10 cases
- Spencer Co. - 8 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.