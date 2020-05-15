WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update

IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update. (Source: WFIE)
May 15, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 2:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

On Thursday, Gov. Pritzker and his team announced 3,239 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 138 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide number to 87,937 positive cases.

As of Thursday, 3,928 residents in Illinois have died from complications from COVID-19.

Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties.

  • Wayne Co. - 8 cases, 1 death
  • White Co. - 2 cases
  • Edwards Co. -2 cases
  • Wabash Co. - 1 case

