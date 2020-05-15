Green River District reports 19 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District Health Department officials are reporting 19 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those new cases, four are in Daviess County, four are in Henderson County, 10 are in Ohio County, and there’s one new case in Webster County.
Green River health officials say of the 570 confirmed cases in the district, 377 people have recovered.
Hopkins County health officials report no new COVID-19 cases or deaths on Friday.
Here are the case numbers for our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 472 cases, 6 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 281 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 216 cases, 27 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 128 cases
- Henderson Co. - 93 cases, 3 deaths
- Webster Co. - 33 cases
- McLean Co. - 20 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (284 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (35 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (95 positive employees)
