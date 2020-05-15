Warm and with scattered rain through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures will remain warm, but an unsettled weather pattern will set up across the Tri-State today and continue through the weekend.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day today as a cold front approaches from the northwest. However, that cold front will never actually move through the Tri-State. It will stall just to our north then slide eastward as another system moves in from the west.
That second system will keep scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast through Saturday and Sunday as well. The cold front from that second system will swing through the Tri-State Sunday evening. That is our best chance for widespread rain.
A few stronger storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail are possible today and again Sunday evening, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Most of us will likely pick up 1-1.5” of rain over the next three days, but isolated totals closer to 2” are possible if you get caught in a heavy downpour.
Despite mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80° today through Sunday with overnight lows in the 60s.
After that cold front moves through Sunday night, high temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday before returning to the 70s for the second half of next week.
Some models are hinting that the low pressure system bringing us that rain Saturday and Sunday may stall as it moves east early next week. As a result, a few showers may wrap around on the backside of that system Monday and even Tuesday and Wednesday, especially east of I-69, but there is still some uncertainty about the exact track of that low, so expect some changes to next week’s forecast as that becomes more clear.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.