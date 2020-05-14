Warm, but unsettled through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mild temps will stick around through the weekend, but the atmosphere will remain unsettled, and prone to pop-up showers and storms through Monday. Daily highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday and Sunday and then drop into the upper 60s on Monday. Periods of sunshine will lead to afternoon and evening showers. A prolonged period of sunny and dry weather on the way for much of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.