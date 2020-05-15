USI announces reopening details for 2020 fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s coronavirus task force presented its recommendations Friday to USI President Ronald Rochon on how the 2020 fall semester should be handled.
According to a press release sent out by USI officials, the upcoming fall semester will offer in-person classes and online courses.
A survey recently went out to university faculty, staff and administrators, which asked about the capabilities that instructors had with online classes and the resources they would need to properly teach courses to students online.
The USI Chair of the Faculty Senate told 14 News the transition to online courses this spring was difficult, and faculty members want to learn from those struggles so the fall semester will work more smoothly.
The University is already doing online courses for its summer term, and some students are hoping it ends there.
When asked if having more online options was appealing, one incoming freshman says it definitely has perks.
“The difference between online and in a classroom would have to be - in the classroom, you get that personal connection with your teacher, but online you can feel more self-paced when you’re doing work,” incoming freshman Maddie Hall said.
Any employee or student who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to report their test results to USI Human Resources or the Dean of Students Office.
The campus will be practicing social distancing and officials strongly encourage everyone to wear a face mask.
Right now, campus is closed and all summer camps have been cancelled.
Officials say the earliest campus will reopen is Monday, July 6.
