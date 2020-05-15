Union Co. High School honors graduates with virtual commencement video

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - A creative commencement wrapped up in western Kentucky on Thursday evening.
Union County High School scheduled its seniors to stop by the school with cap and gown in tow to take part in a photo opportunity, which will later be turned into a video.
Although this graduation looked quite differently than ones in previous years, some seniors told 14 News that school leaders made it feel equally as special.
Spread out between Wednesday and Thursday, dozens of seniors checked in for their scheduled spot.
“I know I have waited my whole life to be able to wear this on graduation day,” Union County High School Valedictorian Mallory White said.
Overall, 175 seniors make up the Class of 2020.
“I had no idea that Friday the 13th would be the last day I walked out of there,” White recalled.
Due to restrictions in place by the COVID-19 pandemic, school leaders had to scrap the original plan and come up with a unique way to celebrate the graduating class.
“They all realize that we’re in a position that we didn’t expect to be in,” Union County High School Principal Evan Jackson explained.
Instead of walking across the stage, each student was offered an opportunity to swing by the school with immediate family and pick up their deserving diplomas. This moment was then documented by their fellow classmate, senior Hunter Robinson.
“I think it is so cool that I get to stay here and see my friends one last time, the whole group,” Robinson stated. “Not all of them are going to get to see each other again.”
The virtual graduation video is expected to include many of the same elements as a traditional ceremony, such as student musical performances and recognition for special honors.
The product is a meaningful memento helping to make up for what has been missed.
The video is scheduled to be finished by Saturday afternoon.
It will be uploaded online and one free DVD will go out to every senior with additional copies available to be bought.
