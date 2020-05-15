Two burglary suspects in custody after Posey Co. chase

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in custody after a chase that started in Posey County.
Sheriff Latham says they started chasing the two after a burglary, but stopped after getting into Illinois.
He says the suspects’ tire went flat because it was shot by the burglary victim.
The sheriff says information was given to officials in Illinois who found the car abandoned.
He says Illinois State Police used K9s to track the suspects, a man and a woman, just outside of Burnt Prairie.
We’re told the two are being questioned, and their names have not yet been released.
