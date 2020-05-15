Toyota Indiana production lines running again following COVID-19 hiatus

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Production lines at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana are back up and running again, according to Toyota officials.
Production line workers returned to work to find new safety precautions in place, like temperature checks, reminders to social distance and new sanitation procedures. Those modifications were set into place during their production stop.
“The equipment that we use, we disinfect at least four times a day," Michael Cox, a production line worker at Toyota said.
On Friday, Toyota officials said production ran at a slower rate. Company officials say 60 cars rolled off the line during the day shift and they normally average 700 cars per shift.
Some employees say they appreciate the slow production now as they get used to these new procedures.
“It allows me to do my job to the best that I can and allows me to get acclimated to the new conditions," Cox said.
Toyota officials also said they’re taking suggestions from their employees about the new precautions, and will take them into consideration.
