9th person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is expected to update the coronavirus map later Friday morning.
Thursday’s total showed 26,053 total positive cases and 1,508 deaths.
Local health officials in Gibson County say another person has tested positive, bringing their total to nine.
They say the person is in their 50’s, and the Health Department has started an investigation and is notifying contacts.
Officials say of the nine cases, seven patients have recovered.
Local health officials in Dubois County say they have eight additional cases, bringing their total to 77.
They say 30 patients have recovered.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 195 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 144 cases, 22 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 77 cases, 2 deaths
- Perry Co. - 21 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 9 cases
- Spencer Co. - 7 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 3 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Central.
