Police: Wrong way driver arrested on drug charges in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail on drug charges after police say he was driving north in southbound lanes.
Officers say they saw 32-year-old Whitney Majors driving north on North Green Street on Thursday.
They say the saw him drive over the median and started driving north in the southbound lanes.
After police performed field sobriety tests on Majors, he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Police say they also found suspected meth in his car during a search.
