OPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 700 block around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for a disturbance call.
OPD says 60-year-old Harold Sanders of Owensboro had pointed a firearm at the victim and shot one round into the sidewalk.
They say the victim was hit in the foot with shrapnel and caused minor injury.
Sanders was arrested and is facing several charges, including assault, wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and possession of a controlled substance.
