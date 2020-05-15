OPD investigating shooting after juvenile shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting after a juvenile went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
OPD says they were called to the hospital around 9 Friday morning after the juvenile victim showed up with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Authorities say the wound appears to be non-life threatening.
OPD says detectives are trying to determine where the shooting happened. They say the victim’s family has been notified of his injury and of the ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
