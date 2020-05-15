Man arrested after firing gun during fight, deputies say

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he fired a gun during a fight over money.
Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Evanston Drive around 2 Thursday afternoon for a person with a gun. Dispatch told the deputies that the suspect, 23-year-old Kyler Sanford, got the gun from the caller and fired it at him before leaving the scene on a bicycle.
Deputies found Sanford riding the bike on Saint Joseph Avenue near Ashbury Drive. Deputies say they found a gun when searching Sanford.
According to the affidavit, Kyler was at the home on Evanston Drive and was accused of stealing $300 from the victim. The victim noticed that money was missing from the Bible he had hidden it in.
Deputies say witnesses told them that’s when Sanford and the victim started fighting. They say the victim pulled out a handgun and told Sanford to get out of the house.
The two got outside the home and started fighting again. Sanford was able to get the gun from the victim and fired a shot at the victim while he was on the ground, according to the affidavit.
That’s when deputies say Sanford got on the bike and rode off with the gun.
Detectives went to the scene and found a hold in the ground and recovered a shell casing, deputies say.
Sanford is facing a long list of charges, including criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, theft, and intimidation.
