$15M approved for I-69 bridge project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The project to build a new I-69 bridge over the Ohio River has an extra $15 million to work with.
The Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization approved the funding Thursday for preliminary engineering work.
The funding was approved after a request from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to begin the work.
The Indiana Department of Transportation also requested funds to be moved from the fiscal year 2021 to this year.
The approval of those requests will allow both transportation groups to move onto the next phase of the bridge project.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.