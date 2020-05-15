Lopez, Krizan named Academic All-District IV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior outfielder Manny Lopez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) and junior outfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) were named Academic All-District IV by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The awards are the first for Lopez and Krizan.
To be eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-District, the student athlete must be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials and at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average (4.0 scale). They must have reached a sophomore athletic and academic standing at the institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at the institution.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 spring season, nominations were based upon career athletic statistics.
Lopez, a mechanical engineering major, is a career .324 hitter with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, five triples, 56 RBI, and 53 runs scored. The 2019 second-team All-GLVC and Academic All-GLVC honoree was second on the team in 2020 before the season was suspended (14 games) with a .308 average, 12 RBI, and two home runs.
Krizan, a computer information systems major, has a three-year .289 career average with 75 stolen bases, 115 run scored, 14 doubles, three triples, and one home run. The 75 stolen bases ranks fourth all-time at USI.
Prior to the suspension of the 2020 campaign, Krizan was batting .200 with eight runs scored, two doubles, a triple, and a home run.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.