Huntingburg plant workers at Farbest Foods undergoing COVID-19 testing on Fri.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Every employee at the Farbest Foods plant in Dubois County is being ordered to undergo testing after health officials confirmed 42 positive cases of COVID-19 at the plant.
Farbest Foods told 14 News that all plant employees will be tested on Friday. Company officials say the goal is see who tests positive or is asymptotic and tests positive.
The plant will remain open on Friday and Saturday, but officials will shut down the plant on Monday and Tuesday.
Employees who don’t get tested will not be allowed to come back to work until they undergo testing, and may not get paid for the two days the plant is closed.
If someone tests positive but is considered asymptotic, they will self-quarantine at home for 10 days.
Company officials say that since they process turkey meat, Farbest Foods falls under an essential business, which is why the plant has remained open.
Farbest Foods says its officials have been taking a series of precautionary measures since mid-March to protect their workers from COVID-19.
Weeks before any positive cases were confirmed at the plant, Farbest Foods officials say they have had a plan in place in the event that one of their employees was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Company officials say they have followed this plan.
14 News was told that Farbest Foods’ action plan has been approved by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Dubois County Health Department.
