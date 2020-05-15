Henderson high school graduates take part in ‘senior drive’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local high school seniors had the opportunity to participate in a “senior drive” instead of the traditional senior walk.
Seniors drove by their elementary and middle schools first, and then onto Henderson County High School. Teachers and staff were there to cheer them on.
“This year, being able to do all this means a whole lot to us because when we’re one together, we’re a family - no matter where we’re at,” senior Avery Thomas said.
Henderson County High School’s virtual graduation parade is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.
