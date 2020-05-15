Family confirms death of Madisonville fire victim

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Family members of fire victim Goldie ‘Marge’ DeBoeuf says she passed away on Friday.
This comes after DeBoeuf’s family told 14 News she was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after a fire broke out at her home in Madisonville on Tuesday morning.
According to the Madisonville Fire Department, the fire erupted at a residence on the 100 Block of Holiday Place. Fire crews say the home was fully engulfed with flames when they arrived at the scene around 4 a.m.
Fire marshals are still investigating the fire.
