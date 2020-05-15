Family confirms death of Madisonville fire victim

Family confirms death of Madisonville fire victim
Family members of Madisonville fire victim Goldie 'Marge' DeBoeuf said Friday she has passed away after being flown to a Nashville hospital earlier this week. (Source: Bethany Brackney)
May 15, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 9:29 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Family members of fire victim Goldie ‘Marge’ DeBoeuf says she passed away on Friday.

This comes after DeBoeuf’s family told 14 News she was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after a fire broke out at her home in Madisonville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Madisonville Fire Department, the fire erupted at a residence on the 100 Block of Holiday Place. Fire crews say the home was fully engulfed with flames when they arrived at the scene around 4 a.m.

Fire marshals are still investigating the fire.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.