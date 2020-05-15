EVSC aiming to possibly hold in-person graduation ceremonies in July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is planning to have in-person graduation ceremonies this summer.
EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg told 14 News that district officials surveyed the families of seniors before making a decision.
The district informed seniors Thursday that EVSC is aiming to possibly hold traditional graduation ceremonies in July.
Woebkenberg says this plan could change while EVSC continues to follow health guidelines.
These guidelines may also influence what those graduation ceremonies will look like.
